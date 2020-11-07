AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given a €22.44 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.01 ($27.07).

CS stock opened at €15.73 ($18.51) on Tuesday. AXA SA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.58.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

