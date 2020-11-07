AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given a €22.44 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.01 ($27.07).

CS stock opened at €15.73 ($18.51) on Tuesday. AXA SA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.58.

About AXA SA (CS.PA)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Analyst Recommendations for AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS)

Receive News & Ratings for AXA SA (CS.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA SA (CS.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit