Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACLS. Benchmark lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $24.26 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $814.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,101.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

