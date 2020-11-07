Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.20.

AX opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.75. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 420.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 27.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 43.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

