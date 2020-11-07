B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.14

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.14 and last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 175115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $738.29 million, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $1,066,000.00. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $533,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 138,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,697,383. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 487,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,037,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 257,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 117,190 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,517,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

