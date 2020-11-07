Baader Bank Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) a €45.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.50 ($47.65).

Get Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) alerts:

FRA:FPE opened at €36.35 ($42.76) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.88.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.