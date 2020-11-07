Baader Bank Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) a €45.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.50 ($47.65).

FRA:FPE opened at €36.35 ($42.76) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.88.

About Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

