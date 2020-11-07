Baader Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) a €20.00 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.73 ($34.98).

Shares of BOSS opened at €20.98 ($24.68) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss AG has a 1-year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1-year high of €47.09 ($55.40). The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.03.

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More: Channel Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit