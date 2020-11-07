Baader Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) a €20.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.73 ($34.98).

Shares of BOSS opened at €20.98 ($24.68) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss AG has a 1-year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1-year high of €47.09 ($55.40). The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.03.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

