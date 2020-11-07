Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

NYSE:BCSF opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $629.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 20.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sally F. Dornaus bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $26,075.00. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.