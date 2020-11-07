Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 20.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%.

BCSF stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

In other news, CFO Sally F. Dornaus acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $26,075.00. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

