Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,426 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nov 7th, 2020

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,906 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.1% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after buying an additional 260,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after buying an additional 862,914 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,448,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,438,826,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $198.47 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The firm has a market cap of $385.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.75 and a 200 day moving average of $194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

