Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 47,265 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 11,757.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,265 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,669,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,038,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Copart by 25.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 4,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Copart by 50.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist lifted their price target on Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $123.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.73.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

