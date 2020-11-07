Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 20,741 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5,994.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,087 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.00.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $385.66 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $386.80. The company has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,804 shares of company stock worth $4,089,387. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.