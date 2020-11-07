Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,214 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $10,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 670.0% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 114.7% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 119.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.55. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

