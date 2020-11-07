Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $369.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.66 and a 200 day moving average of $333.30. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

