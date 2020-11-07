Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in NIKE by 8.8% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $6,769,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 8.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE opened at $128.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.53 and its 200-day moving average is $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $131.38. The firm has a market cap of $202.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $12,185,816.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,519,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,072,879.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 786,276 shares of company stock worth $97,951,137. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

