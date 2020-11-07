Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $20.48 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 2.7% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $20,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA opened at $299.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $800.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.68.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.76.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

