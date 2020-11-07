Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $315,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,974 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in AT&T by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 240,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 21,264 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 64,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

