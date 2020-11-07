Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.34 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day moving average is $92.63. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

