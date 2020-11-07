Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22,992.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $654.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $672.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Argus boosted their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.42.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

