Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 387.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $351.44 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.