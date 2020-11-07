Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $6.56 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,107 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,561,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.94.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 859 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $178,010.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,828 shares in the company, valued at $9,082,476.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.41, for a total value of $2,961,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,928,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,244,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 687,772 shares of company stock worth $166,577,874. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $260.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.17 billion, a PE ratio of 167.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

