Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 675,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 429,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 656,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 204,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 33,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $31.18 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.