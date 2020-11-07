Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $321.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.94. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

