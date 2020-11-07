Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,404 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 207,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 28,731 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $63.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $66.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.83.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

