Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,138 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 579,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,904,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 56,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 188.1% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $32.78 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

