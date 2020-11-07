Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 909 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 42,429 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Gabalex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $6,235,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.08.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Insiders sold a total of 135,915 shares of company stock worth $44,372,099 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $347.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $360.98. The company has a market cap of $329.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.51.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

