Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after buying an additional 112,843 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,945,000 after purchasing an additional 851,520 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $52.77 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

