Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 27,629.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,552 shares during the quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital makes up approximately 1.8% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $14,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.2% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 403.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,863 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Voit & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.69.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 54.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,313.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

