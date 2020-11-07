Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 3,024 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.47 and its 200 day moving average is $104.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.