Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 3,742 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,412,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,335,000 after buying an additional 1,684,669 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,444,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 138.5% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,480,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,544,000 after acquiring an additional 859,821 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 1,646,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,099,000 after purchasing an additional 657,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,478,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 657,264 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $39.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.95. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $39.69.

