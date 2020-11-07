Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 779 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.5% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $189.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $189.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

