Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 94 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,761.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,535.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,481.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,793.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,198.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,786.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

