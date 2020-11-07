Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $10.02 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,024,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after acquiring an additional 767,767 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 576.5% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $134.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.