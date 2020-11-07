Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 192,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 30,673 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,587,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter.

SPSM stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48.

