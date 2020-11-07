Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,273 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.5% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $36,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

Shares of ADBE opened at $494.63 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $482.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,449,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,376 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,858. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

