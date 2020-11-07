Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Holdings Lifted by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 143.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,344 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Banco Santander by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 28.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 29,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 41.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 45.7% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 27,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 17.9% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 66,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.07. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

SAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

