Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) vs. Blackhawk Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHWB) Financial Contrast

Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Blackhawk Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34 8.80% 4.06% 0.45% Blackhawk Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bancorp 34 has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bancorp 34 is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bancorp 34 and Blackhawk Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Blackhawk Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.58 $710,000.00 N/A N/A Blackhawk Bancorp $43.67 million 1.83 $8.14 million N/A N/A

Blackhawk Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Summary

Bancorp 34 beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management. The company also provides commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and industrial, construction and land development, one- to four-family residential real estate, and consumer and other loans, as well as offers credit and debit cards. It operates four full-service banking centers, including one each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and two in Maricopa County, Arizona. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards. It also provides business banking products and services, such as business checking, business interest checking, business sweep, small business checking, business NOW, health savings, and money market accounts; commercial, development, term, equipment/fixed asset, and small business administration loans; lines and letters of credit; receivables financing; and corporate credit cards, as well as cash management solutions. In addition, the company offers payments and transfer, mortgages lending, financial planning, wealth management, security brokerage, investment management, commercial banking, and online and mobile banking services, as well as mortgage and installment loans. It serves individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers through its locations in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin.

