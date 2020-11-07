Barclays Increases Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) Price Target to GBX 2,400

Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ABF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) to a sector performer rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,180 ($28.48) to GBX 2,240 ($29.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a report on Monday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,486 ($32.48).

Shares of LON:ABF opened at GBX 1,669.50 ($21.81) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99. Associated British Foods plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,554 ($20.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,810.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,882.22.

In related news, insider Michael McLintock acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,718 ($22.45) per share, for a total transaction of £154,620 ($202,012.02).

Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

