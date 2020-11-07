Barclays Raises Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target to $23.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CSFB upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.44.

NYSE OMI opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 225.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

