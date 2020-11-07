Barclays Raises Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) Price Target to GBX 1,532

Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 1,505 ($19.66) to GBX 1,532 ($20.02) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRU. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) target price on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,377.54 ($18.00).

Get Prudential plc (PRU.L) alerts:

LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,049.50 ($13.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 194.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,091.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,145.11. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35.

In other news, insider Philip Remnant acquired 1,000 shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,286 ($16.80) per share, for a total transaction of £12,860 ($16,801.67). Also, insider Mark FitzPatrick sold 37,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,260 ($16.46), for a total value of £471,895.20 ($616,534.10). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,047 shares of company stock worth $1,341,420.

About Prudential plc (PRU.L)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential plc (PRU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential plc (PRU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.