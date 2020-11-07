Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$37.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Barrick Gold Co. has a one year low of C$17.52 and a one year high of C$41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.08.

Get Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) alerts:

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.61 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Co. will post 0.4900001 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABX shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.86, for a total transaction of C$1,006,225.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,796.58. Also, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.46, for a total value of C$384,579.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,671,575.71.

About Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.