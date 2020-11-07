Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 5,500 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of $8.06 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00.

About Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT)

Batero Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Batero-Quinchia project, which consists of 1,407.43 hectare tenement and an application for a concession contract of 176.25 hectares situated in the municipality of Quinchia, Department of Risaralda, Colombia.

