Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €50.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.19 ($83.75).

Shares of Bayer stock opened at €42.75 ($50.29) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €57.18. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a one year high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

