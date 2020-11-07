Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €73.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.19 ($83.75).

Bayer stock opened at €42.75 ($50.29) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($145.67). The company’s 50-day moving average is €47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €57.18.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

