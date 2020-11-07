Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €75.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BAYN. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €71.19 ($83.75).

FRA:BAYN opened at €42.75 ($50.29) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €47.18 and a 200-day moving average of €57.18. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

