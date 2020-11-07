Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €77.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.19 ($83.75).

BAYN opened at €42.75 ($50.29) on Tuesday. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($145.67). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €57.18.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

