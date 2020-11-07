Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €85.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €71.19 ($83.75).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of BAYN opened at €42.75 ($50.29) on Tuesday. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($145.67). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €57.18.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.