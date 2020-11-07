Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of BELFA opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.30 million, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $17.60.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.62%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.