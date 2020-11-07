Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) (CVE:BCU) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Shares of Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) (CVE:BCU) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.20. Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 9,062 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 million and a P/E ratio of -28.57.

Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) Company Profile (CVE:BCU)

Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. Its principal property is the Perseverance porphyry copper/molybdenum project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres located in northwestern Arizona.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit