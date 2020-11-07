Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) (CVE:BCU) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Shares of Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) (CVE:BCU) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.20. Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 9,062 shares.

The company has a market cap of $6.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) Company Profile

Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. Its principal property is the Perseverance porphyry copper/molybdenum project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres located in northwestern Arizona.

