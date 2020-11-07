Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) (CVE:BCU) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

Shares of Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) (CVE:BCU) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.20. Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 9,062 shares.

The company has a market cap of $6.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) Company Profile (CVE:BCU)

Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. Its principal property is the Perseverance porphyry copper/molybdenum project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres located in northwestern Arizona.

