Berenberg Bank Cuts PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) (LON:PPH) Price Target to GBX 1,625

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) (LON:PPH) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

PPH opened at GBX 1,010 ($13.20) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 987.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,085.73. The company has a market capitalization of $412.70 million and a PE ratio of -123.17. PPHE Hotel Group Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 700 ($9.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,160 ($28.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Netherlands, Germany and Hungary, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

